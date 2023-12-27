When the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals play the USC Trojans at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, our projection model predicts the Cardinals will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Louisville vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction USC (+7) Over (58.5) Louisville 33, USC 31

ACC Predictions This Week

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are 6-6-1 this season.

Louisville has an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

This season, six of the Cardinals' 13 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 8.6 higher than the average total in Louisville games this season.

USC Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Trojans have gone 3-9-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, USC is 1-0 against the spread.

The Trojans have gone over in nine of their 12 games with a set total (75%).

The average point total for USC this season is 8.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 30.9 19.7 37.7 16.1 6.0 16.0 USC 41.8 34.9 45.0 31.0 37.4 40.4

