Fayette County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Fayette County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Station High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calloway County High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
