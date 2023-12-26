Tyrese Haliburton and Alperen Sengun are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets meet at Toyota Center on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -147) 11.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 24.4 points Haliburton scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 3.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Haliburton averages 12.0 assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Haliburton has knocked down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Myles Turner's 16.8 points per game average is 1.3 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 7.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game.

Turner has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Buddy Hield Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 14.5-point over/under for Buddy Hield on Tuesday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average on the season (13.6).

His rebounding average -- 3.0 per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Hield averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

He 3.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 22.5 point total set for Sengun on Tuesday is 2.1 more than his season scoring average (20.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (10.5).

Sengun's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Fred VanVleet is scoring 17.1 points per game this season, 2.4 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet averages 8.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop bet (8.5).

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

