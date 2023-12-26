The Indiana Pacers (14-14) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Tyrese Haliburton, as they ready for their Tuesday, December 26 game against the Houston Rockets (15-12) at Toyota Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are coming off of a 117-110 loss to the Magic in their last outing on Saturday. Haliburton scored a team-leading 29 points for the Pacers in the loss.

Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Ankle 24.4 3.8 12.0 Jalen Smith PF Questionable Knee/Heel 10.1 5.2 0.8

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Illness)

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

