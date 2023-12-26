Pacers vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 26
On Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Indiana Pacers (14-14) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Houston Rockets (15-12), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Rockets matchup.
Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Pacers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-2.5)
|237.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Rockets (-3)
|236.5
|-146
|+124
Pacers vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Rockets' +103 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) while allowing 107.7 per contest (second in the league).
- The Pacers have a +19 scoring differential, putting up 126.5 points per game (first in league) and giving up 125.8 (29th in NBA).
- These teams score a combined 238.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 233.5 points per game combined, 4.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Houston is 19-8-0 ATS this season.
- Indiana is 14-14-0 ATS this season.
Pacers and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+8000
|+3500
|-
|Rockets
|+12500
|+6600
|-
