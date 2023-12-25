Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|241.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 14 times.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 19-4, a 82.6% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in six of 28 games this season.
- The average total for New York's games this season is 226.6 points, 14.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- New York's ATS record is 15-13-0 this year.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|48.3%
|124.6
|239.2
|118.8
|230.8
|236.5
|Knicks
|6
|21.4%
|114.6
|239.2
|112
|230.8
|224
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have gone 9-1 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Bucks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
- At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).
- The Bucks score 12.6 more points per game (124.6) than the Knicks give up (112).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 112 points, it is 13-11 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Knicks' last 10 games have hit the over.
- This season, New York is 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-7-0 ATS (.588).
- The Knicks score just 4.2 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (118.8).
- When it scores more than 118.8 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|13-16
|11-14
|19-10
|Knicks
|15-13
|3-8
|15-13
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Knicks
|124.6
|114.6
|2
|15
|13-11
|9-3
|20-4
|9-3
|118.8
|112
|23
|9
|5-5
|14-9
|9-1
|15-8
