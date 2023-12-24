When the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks match up in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has 388 yards on 82 carries (27.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Spears has also caught 40 passes for 288 yards (20.6 per game) .

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 18 0 4 42 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 4 14 0 2 12 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 13 Colts 16 75 0 4 13 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 7 29 0 6 89 0 Week 15 Texans 9 30 0 1 7 0

