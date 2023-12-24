The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) visit the Tennessee Titans (5-9) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

This year the Titans score 5.5 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Seahawks surrender (23.9).

The Titans average 70 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seahawks give up per outing (363.7).

This season Tennessee racks up 104 yards per game on the ground, 23.3 fewer than Seattle allows (127.3).

This year the Titans have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (19).

Titans Home Performance

At home, the Titans score more points (22.7 per game) than they do overall (18.4). They also concede fewer points at home (19.1) than they do overall (21.5).

The Titans pick up more yards at home (314 per game) than they do overall (293.7), and concede fewer at home (315.4 per game) than overall (339.3).

Tennessee picks up 183.3 passing yards per game at home (6.4 fewer than overall), and gives up 213.9 at home (12.5 fewer than overall).

The Titans pick up 130.7 rushing yards per game at home (26.7 more than overall), and give up 101.6 at home (11.3 fewer than overall).

The Titans successfully convert 35.5% of third downs at home (2.7% more than overall), and concede on 29.3% of third downs at home (7.5% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Indianapolis L 31-28 CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami W 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston L 19-16 CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.