Want to know which basketball team is on top of the OVC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Morehead State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-5

9-4 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 101-39 vs Alice Lloyd

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UT Martin

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: W 78-75 vs William Woods

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee State

@ Tennessee State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tennessee State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-13

7-6 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: L 90-69 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-13

7-6 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: L 75-64 vs Bradley

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Little Rock

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-14

6-7 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: L 90-60 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Western Illinois

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

7-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: W 65-54 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville

@ SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 11-16

6-7 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: L 80-48 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville

@ SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 10-18

3-10 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 81-50 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 7-21

5-8 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: L 82-51 vs Evansville

Next Game

Opponent: Little Rock

Little Rock Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Lindenwood

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 5-23

6-7 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: W 81-54 vs Rockford

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-25

4-8 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: L 85-64 vs Illinois State

Next Game