Which basketball team sits on top of the MVC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

MVC Power Rankings

1. Drake

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: W 108-60 vs North Dakota

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Belmont

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 84-55 vs Ohio State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UIC
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Illinois State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
  • Last Game: W 87-81 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bradley
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Murray State

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
  • Last Game: W 89-79 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Valparaiso
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. UIC

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
  • Last Game: L 66-58 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Belmont
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Southern Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 147th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
  • Last Game: L 76-58 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Drake
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Missouri State

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 154th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: W 69-68 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Iowa
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Northern Iowa

  • Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 167th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 87-70 vs Iowa State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Missouri State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Indiana State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 275th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
  • Last Game: L 79-63 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Evansville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

10. Bradley

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 326th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
  • Last Game: L 68-47 vs South Dakota

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Illinois State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Valparaiso

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-26
  • Overall Rank: 335th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
  • Last Game: L 78-62 vs Stetson

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Murray State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Evansville

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-28
  • Overall Rank: 341st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
  • Last Game: L 74-44 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

