Kyle Philips did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Philips' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Kyle Philips and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Philips has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 166 yards on 13 receptions (12.8 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Philips' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kyle Philips Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Josh Whyle (FP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Treylon Burks (DNP/illness): 12 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Philips 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 13 166 72 0 12.8

Philips Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.