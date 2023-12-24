Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 16?
With the Tennessee Titans taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Derrick Henry a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Henry will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has carried the ball 230 times for a team-high 884 yards (63.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
- Henry has also caught 27 passes for 203 yards (14.5 per game).
- Henry has scored multiple rushing TDs in three games, and has scored in seven games.
Derrick Henry Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|16
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
Rep Derrick Henry with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.