With the Tennessee Titans taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Derrick Henry a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Henry has carried the ball 230 times for a team-high 884 yards (63.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

Henry has also caught 27 passes for 203 yards (14.5 per game).

Henry has scored multiple rushing TDs in three games, and has scored in seven games.

Derrick Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 76 2 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 21 102 2 1 18 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 17 34 2 1 17 0 Week 15 Texans 16 9 0 4 1 0

