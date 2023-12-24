Derrick Henry has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Seahawks allow 127.3 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Henry has run for a team-leading 884 yards on 230 attempts (63.1 ypg), and Henry has gotten into the box 10 times. In addition, Henry has recorded 203 receiving yards (14.5 ypg) on 27 catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Henry and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Henry vs. the Seahawks

Henry vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 182 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 182 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have let three opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 15 opposing players this year.

Four opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Seahawks this season.

The 127.3 rushing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense.

So far this season, the Seahawks have conceded 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 29th in the NFL.

Watch Titans vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Henry with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has gone over his rushing yards total in 42.9% of his opportunities (six of 14 games).

The Titans have passed 53.1% of the time and run 46.9% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 366 rushes this season. He's handled 230 of those carries (62.8%).

Henry has scored at least one rushing touchdown seven times this season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (45.8% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 28 red zone carries for 65.1% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 14 games this year.

Henry has received 8.2% of his team's 414 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He is averaging 6.0 yards per target (111th in league play), racking up 203 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Henry, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Henry has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 34 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 76 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.