Tee Higgins will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Higgins' stat line shows 36 grabs for 497 yards and four scores this season. He puts up 49.7 yards receiving per game.

Higgins vs. the Steelers

Higgins vs the Steelers (since 2021): 3 GP / 96.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 96.3 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The Steelers yield 225.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers' defense ranks 24th in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (20 total passing TDs).

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Higgins Receiving Insights

Higgins, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Higgins has 12.9% of his team's target share (66 targets on 512 passing attempts).

He has 497 receiving yards on 66 targets to rank 61st in NFL play with 7.5 yards per target.

Higgins, in two of 10 games this season, has a receiving touchdown (scoring more than once on both occasions).

He has 12.5% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With eight red zone targets, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 12.7% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

