How to Watch the Pacers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (16-11) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs Magic Additional Info
|Pacers vs Magic Injury Report
|Pacers vs Magic Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Magic Prediction
|Pacers vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 13-7 overall.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
- The 127.1 points per game the Pacers score are 16.7 more points than the Magic give up (110.4).
- Indiana is 14-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pacers have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 127.9 points per game, compared to 126.2 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, Indiana is ceding 120.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 132.
- At home, the Pacers are draining 2.9 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than in away games (12.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (34.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee/Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.