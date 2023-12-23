The Orlando Magic (16-11) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 243.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -1.5 243.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's 27 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 243.5 points 20 times.

The average point total in Indiana's outings this year is 253.2, 9.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Pacers' ATS record is 14-13-0 this season.

This season, Indiana has been favored 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

Indiana has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 20 74.1% 127.1 240.1 126.1 236.5 242.1 Magic 4 14.8% 113 240.1 110.4 236.5 225.0

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Pacers have hit the over six times.

At home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-7-0).

The Pacers score 16.7 more points per game (127.1) than the Magic give up (110.4).

Indiana has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 14-8 record overall when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Pacers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 14-13 7-6 21-6 Magic 18-9 10-7 13-14

Pacers vs. Magic Point Insights

Pacers Magic 127.1 Points Scored (PG) 113 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 14-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 14-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 126.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.4 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

