Pacers vs. Magic December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (15-7), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, take on the Indiana Pacers (12-8). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.
Pacers vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSFL
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton posts 26.9 points, 4 boards and 11.9 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 4 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).
- Myles Turner posts 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown averages 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Bennedict Mathurin posts 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Cole Anthony gives the Magic 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this year.
- The Magic are receiving 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this year.
Pacers vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Magic
|128.4
|Points Avg.
|114.5
|124.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.6
|50.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
