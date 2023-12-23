Can we expect Murray State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Murray State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-2 0-0 NR NR 79

Murray State's best wins

On December 9, Murray State registered its best win of the season, a 93-85 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 201) in the RPI rankings. Briley Pena delivered a team-best 24 points with one rebound and zero assists in the contest against Austin Peay.

Next best wins

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 205/RPI) on November 21

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 212/RPI) on December 14

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 246/RPI) on December 1

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 287/RPI) on November 28

89-79 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on December 18

Murray State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Racers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Murray State has the 259th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Racers' upcoming schedule, they have 20 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Looking at Murray St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Murray State's next game

Matchup: Murray State Racers vs. Valparaiso Beacons

Murray State Racers vs. Valparaiso Beacons Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

