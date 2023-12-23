2024 NCAA Bracketology: Murray State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we expect Murray State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Murray State ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|79
Murray State's best wins
On December 9, Murray State registered its best win of the season, a 93-85 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 201) in the RPI rankings. Briley Pena delivered a team-best 24 points with one rebound and zero assists in the contest against Austin Peay.
Next best wins
- 108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 205/RPI) on November 21
- 98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 212/RPI) on December 14
- 93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 246/RPI) on December 1
- 88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 287/RPI) on November 28
- 89-79 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on December 18
Murray State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Racers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Murray State has the 259th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Racers' upcoming schedule, they have 20 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.
- Looking at Murray St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Murray State's next game
- Matchup: Murray State Racers vs. Valparaiso Beacons
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
