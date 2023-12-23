If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Morehead State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 83

Morehead State's best wins

Morehead State defeated the No. 214-ranked (according to the RPI) Bellarmine Knights, 64-51, on November 20, which goes down as its best victory of the season. With 25 points, Riley Minix was the top scorer against Bellarmine. Second on the team was Drew Thelwell, with 25 points.

Next best wins

61-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on November 29

74-66 at home over Mercer (No. 250/RPI) on November 14

86-77 on the road over North Alabama (No. 261/RPI) on December 10

87-80 at home over Chattanooga (No. 270/RPI) on December 3

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Morehead State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Morehead State gets the 59th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 18 games left this season, including 18 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

Morehead St has 18 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Morehead State Eagles

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 4:15 PM ET Location: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

