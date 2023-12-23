If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Louisville and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Louisville ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 303

Louisville's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Louisville defeated the Bellarmine Knights in a 73-68 win on November 29. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, as the leading scorer in the win over Bellarmine, posted 20 points, while Mike James was second on the team with 19.

Next best wins

90-84 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on November 26

85-63 at home over Pepperdine (No. 313/RPI) on December 17

61-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 355/RPI) on November 15

94-93 at home over UMBC (No. 358/RPI) on November 6

Louisville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, the Cardinals have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

The Cardinals have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Louisville is facing the 225th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have 18 games remaining this year, including none versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records above .500.

Of Louisville's 18 remaining games this year, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisville's next game

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN Networks

