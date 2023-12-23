Will Ja'Marr Chase Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals have a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. Take a look at Chase's stats on this page.
Chase's season stats include 1156 yards on 93 receptions (12.4 per catch) and seven touchdowns, plus three carries for -6 yards. He has been targeted 132 times.
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Bengals.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Chase 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|132
|93
|1,156
|521
|7
|12.4
Chase Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|12
|11
|149
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|4
|4
|64
|0
