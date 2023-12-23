In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsberg stats and insights

In 12 of 33 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 12 assists.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.