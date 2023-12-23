The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 24.5-point underdogs. The Crimson Tide have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 166.5.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -24.5 166.5

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 166.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Eastern Kentucky's outings this season is 163.3, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Eastern Kentucky are 1-7-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 37.5% more often than Eastern Kentucky (1-7-0) this season.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 5 50% 90.5 176.8 78.5 155.5 159.7 Eastern Kentucky 2 25% 86.3 176.8 77 155.5 152

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Colonels' 86.3 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 78.5 the Crimson Tide give up.

Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 78.5 points.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 5-5-0 1-1 7-3-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-7-0 0-0 3-5-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Eastern Kentucky 15-0 Home Record 14-2 9-3 Away Record 5-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

