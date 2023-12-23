The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) will play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK Leland Walker: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devontae Blanton: 17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK John Ukomadu: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Players to Watch

Mark Sears: 21.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Nelson: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Aaron Estrada: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mohamed Wague: 6.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 3rd 93.2 Points Scored 87.1 12th 301st 76.8 Points Allowed 77.9 316th 68th 39.4 Rebounds 46.1 2nd 70th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 15.1 3rd 3rd 11.6 3pt Made 8.9 66th 82nd 15.2 Assists 16.9 37th 178th 11.9 Turnovers 12.1 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.