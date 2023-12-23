A pair of sliding squads meet when the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide will look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Colonels, losers of three in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-24.5) 166.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-24.5) 165.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has won just one game against the spread this year.

Alabama has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Crimson Tide's 10 games this season have hit the over.

