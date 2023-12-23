Duke vs. Troy Birmingham Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 23
In the matchup between the Troy Trojans and the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Trojans to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Duke vs. Troy Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Troy (-1.8)
|46.6
|Troy 24, Duke 22
Duke Betting Info (2023)
- The Blue Devils have beaten the spread six times in 11 games.
- The Blue Devils have played 11 games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.
Troy Betting Info (2023)
- The Trojans are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Five of the Trojans' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (41.7%).
Blue Devils vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Duke
|27.8
|19.8
|28.6
|13.1
|26.6
|29
|Troy
|31.2
|17.2
|49
|23
|28.5
|15.5
