Bruce Brown and his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Brown posted four points in a 116-103 loss versus the Grizzlies.

Now let's dig into Brown's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 11.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.0 PRA -- 19.4 19.7 PR -- 16.4 16.7



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Magic

Brown is responsible for attempting 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

Brown's Pacers average 107.0 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's slowest with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have given up 110.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Magic have allowed 41.0 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Magic allow 23.4 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 22 11 5 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.