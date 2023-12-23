The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium and will aim to extend a three-game winning streak.

Bengals and Steelers betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on Saturday's matchup.

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2.5 38 -145 +120

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's contests this year have an average point total of 44.3, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread six times over 14 games with a set spread.

The Bengals have won six of their nine games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have combined with their opponents to score more than 38 points in six of 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh's outings this season have a 39.1-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Steelers have compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers have won four of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh has entered three games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and won each of those games.

Bengals vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 21.9 14 22.2 20 44.3 9 14 Steelers 15.9 28 20 9 39.1 6 14

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its past three games.

Cincinnati's past three games have gone over the total.

The Bengals' offense has played worse in divisional games, as they've put up 7.6 fewer points against teams in their division (14.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (21.9 points per game). Things haven't been much better defensively, as they've allowed 25.3 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up only 22.2 points per game in all games.

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-4 total points, -0.3 per game), as do the Steelers (-57 total points, -4.1 per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has no wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall in its past three contests.

The Steelers have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

In AFC North games, the Steelers are scoring more points (17.3) than their overall average (15.9) and allowing fewer points (13.8) than overall (20).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 44.4 44.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 23.6 24.2 ATS Record 6-6-2 3-3-2 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 5-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.1 38.3 40.3 Implied Team Total AVG 21.1 21.1 21.2 ATS Record 7-7-0 4-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 3-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

