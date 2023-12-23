Entering their Saturday, December 23 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) at Acrisure Stadium, which starts at 4:30 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.

The Bengals squared off against the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent game, winning 27-24.

The Steelers are coming off of a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ja'Marr Chase WR Shoulder Out Alex Cappa OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Sample DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Joe Bachie LB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Forearm Full Participation In Practice Chase Brown RB Sternum Limited Participation In Practice Jackson Carman OG Illness Full Participation In Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Knee Out Cameron Heyward DT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Riley S Ankle Questionable Pat Freiermuth TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Broderick Jones OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Trenton Thompson DB Neck Out

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

Bengals Season Insights

With 382.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Bengals have been forced to rely on their 21st-ranked offense (318.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Bengals are averaging 21.9 points per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 20th on defense with 22.2 points allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals rank 14th in the NFL with 234.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in passing yards allowed per contest (254.1).

It's been a rough stretch for Cincinnati in terms of running the ball, ranking second-worst in rushing offense (84.4 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (128.3 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.

The Bengals have forced 23 total turnovers (sixth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the second-best in the league.

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Moneyline: Bengals (-150), Steelers (+125)

Bengals (-150), Steelers (+125) Total: 38 points

