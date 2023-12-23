Pittsburgh (7-7) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Cincinnati (8-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 38 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Bengals' upcoming matchup versus Steelers, see the column below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Bengals vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have led five times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Steelers have had the lead two times, have trailed seven times, and have been tied five times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Steelers have won the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in 10 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The Bengals have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.2 points on average in that quarter.

In the Steelers' 14 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Bengals vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in seven games (2-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

At the completion of the first half, the Steelers have had the lead two times and have been behind 12 times.

2nd Half

The Bengals have won the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.6 points on average in the second half.

Through 14 games this year, the Steelers have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost seven times (2-5), and tied one time (1-0).

