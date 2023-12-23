Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-6.5)
|163.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-6.5)
|162.5
|-285
|+230
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Arizona has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- A total of four out of the Wildcats' 10 games this season have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- In the Owls' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Arizona's national championship odds (+1000) place it just second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is best.
- The Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000.
- With odds of +1000, Arizona has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Owls have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.
- Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
