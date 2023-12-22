There is one matchup on today's Premier League schedule, Sheffield United playing Aston Villa.

If you're looking for live coverage of today's Premier League play, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United makes the trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Aston Villa (-425)

Aston Villa (-425) Underdog: Sheffield United (+1000)

Sheffield United (+1000) Draw: (+600)

(+600) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.