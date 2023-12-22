Oldham County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Oldham County, Kentucky. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oldham County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Oldham High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.