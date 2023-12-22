The BYU Cougars (8-0) will play the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Langdon Hatton: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Alec Pfriem: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Garrett Tipton: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Spencer Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Trevin Knell: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Richie Saunders: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bellarmine vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 4th 91.9 Points Scored 70.8 262nd 6th 59.0 Points Allowed 68.0 113th 7th 45.6 Rebounds 34.3 272nd 35th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 6.5 337th 1st 12.9 3pt Made 8.1 124th 2nd 22.4 Assists 15.5 66th 60th 10.1 Turnovers 10.2 65th

