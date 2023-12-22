The No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) will host the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

This season, Bellarmine has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.0% from the field.

The Knights are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 30th.

The Knights' 67.9 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 61.2 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Bellarmine is 4-3 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bellarmine scores 75.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 63.5.

At home, the Knights concede 60.6 points per game. Away, they concede 75.0.

Bellarmine sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than away (33.9%).

