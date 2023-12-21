On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Tyson Barrie going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

Barrie has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Barrie averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:07 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 8-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

