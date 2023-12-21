For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Thomas Novak a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

  • Novak has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (two shots).
  • Novak has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Novak averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

