The Indiana Pacers (12-8), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at FedExForum, take on the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are getting 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.

The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this season.

Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.8 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).

Santi Aldama posts 13.4 points, 6.1 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 31.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

David Roddy averages 8.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.3 boards.

Bismack Biyombo puts up 6.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the field.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Pacers 106.4 Points Avg. 128.4 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 124.9 43.5% Field Goal % 50.8% 32.9% Three Point % 38.1%

