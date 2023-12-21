The Saint Mary's Gaels (7-5) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.
  • Northern Kentucky is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 260th.
  • The Norse's 74.8 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 58.9 the Gaels give up to opponents.
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Kentucky averages 82.0 points per game. Away, it scores 67.5.
  • At home, the Norse concede 66.7 points per game. Away, they allow 71.8.
  • Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (29.7%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Akron L 77-76 Truist Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) W 94-59 Truist Arena
12/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 85-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Youngstown State - Truist Arena

