Thursday's game at University Credit Union Pavilion has the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-5) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Saint Mary's (CA).

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 75, Northern Kentucky 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.2)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.0

Saint Mary's (CA)'s record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Northern Kentucky's is 6-3-0. The Gaels are 4-6-0 and the Norse are 6-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (189th in college basketball) and give up 69.3 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Northern Kentucky averages 33.6 rebounds per game (293rd in college basketball), compared to the 34.3 of its opponents.

Northern Kentucky connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Northern Kentucky has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (181st in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (55th in college basketball).

