How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate features top teams in action. Among those eight contests is the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Today's NBA Games
The Detroit Pistons host the Utah Jazz
The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-25
- UTA Record: 10-18
- DET Stats: 108.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (25th)
- UTA Stats: 112.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: UTA -1.5
- UTA Odds to Win: -120
- DET Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 237.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 16-12
- NO Record: 16-12
- CLE Stats: 112.4 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (10th)
- NO Stats: 115.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (15.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- NO Odds to Win: -115
- Total: 227.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the Grizzlies on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 7-19
- IND Record: 14-12
- MEM Stats: 106.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
- IND Stats: 128.0 PPG (first in NBA), 126.5 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -4.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -190
- IND Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 247.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers look to pull of an away win at the Thunder on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and KTLA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 17-8
- LAC Record: 17-10
- OKC Stats: 120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
- LAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -4.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -190
- LAC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 234.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play host to the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs take to the home court of the Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 12-17
- SA Record: 4-22
- CHI Stats: 110.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th)
- SA Stats: 110.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.6 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -3.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -160
- SA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 230.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic
The Magic take to the home court of the Bucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 20-7
- ORL Record: 16-10
- MIL Stats: 124.7 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- ORL Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -8.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -350
- ORL Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 238.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers look to pull off a road win at the Timberwolves on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 20-6
- LAL Record: 15-13
- MIN Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (first)
- LAL Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.4 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -4.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -190
- LAL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 224.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards travel to face the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 7-19
- WAS Record: 4-22
- POR Stats: 107.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (18th)
- WAS Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.8 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: POR -3.5
- POR Odds to Win: -165
- WAS Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 240.5 points
