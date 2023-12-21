Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marion County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.