The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) hit the court against the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 155.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -13.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 155.5 points six times.

The average point total in Kentucky's outings this year is 163.7, 8.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Wildcats have a record of 4-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -1200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 6 60% 90.2 164.7 73.5 147.1 151.8 Louisville 3 30% 74.5 164.7 73.6 147.1 145.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

Kentucky has a 6-3 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 6-4-0 3-4 7-3-0 Louisville 4-6-0 2-0 6-4-0

Kentucky vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Louisville 14-4 Home Record 4-13 6-3 Away Record 0-11 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.