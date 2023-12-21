The Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) play the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Kentucky has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Wildcats' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Louisville has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

Cardinals games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Kentucky is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).

The Wildcats' national championship odds have decreased from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +2000, Kentucky has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

