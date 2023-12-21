Kentucky vs. Louisville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-13.5)
|155.5
|-1200
|+725
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-13.5)
|156.5
|-1400
|+800
Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Wildcats' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- Louisville has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Cardinals games have hit the over six out of 10 times this year.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Kentucky is 13th-best in the country. It is way below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats were +1600 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- Kentucky has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks much better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (172nd).
- The Cardinals' national championship odds have dropped from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
