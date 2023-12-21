The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) face the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 115th.
  • The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats average are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
  • When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

  • Louisville has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 242nd.
  • The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are just one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last season, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
  • Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville averaged 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
  • The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
  • At home, Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ DePaul L 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.