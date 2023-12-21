The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) play the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 100th.

The Wildcats put up 90.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 73.6 the Cardinals give up.

When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

Louisville is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 50th.

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are only one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats allow.

Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kentucky played better in home games last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in road games.

The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Kentucky performed better in home games last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.

The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.

Beyond the arc, Louisville sunk more 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule