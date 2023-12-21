Thursday's contest between the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) and the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 82-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kentucky squad coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Louisville is projected to cover the spread (13.5) versus Kentucky. The two sides are expected to go under the 156.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Kentucky -13.5

Kentucky -13.5 Point Total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -1200, Louisville +725

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+13.5)



Louisville (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)



Kentucky has a 6-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisville, who is 4-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 7-3-0 and the Cardinals are 6-4-0. The teams average 164.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game (scoring 90.2 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 73.5 per contest to rank 248th in college basketball) and have a +167 scoring differential overall.

The 38.2 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 114th in the nation, and are 2.4 more than the 35.8 its opponents grab per contest.

Kentucky connects on 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.4 (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

The Wildcats' 108.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 88.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 137th in college basketball.

Kentucky has committed 5.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.2 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (47th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 74.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and conceding 73.6 (252nd in college basketball).

Louisville wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 38.6 rebounds per game, 97th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.3.

Louisville connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (319th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make, shooting 28.7% from deep.

Louisville has committed 12 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (224th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.