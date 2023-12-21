Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered here.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullitt East High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland Christian School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beth Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisville Collegiate School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
