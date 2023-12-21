If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered here.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 3:50 PM ET on December 21

Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullitt East High School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland Christian School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 21

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangel Christian High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21

Location: Princeton, KY

Princeton, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beth Haven Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisville Collegiate School at Atherton High School