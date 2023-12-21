The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will visit the Troy Trojans (5-6) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-2.5) 152.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-2.5) 152.5 -152 +124 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Colonels have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Troy has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Trojans games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.